Two Rivers reports 15 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 19 on Saturday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported just 15 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday in its seven counties, the lowest figure in weeks.

New cases include seven in Dawson County, five in Buffalo County and one each in Franklin, Kearney and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Gosper or Harlan counties.

For Saturday, Two Rivers reported 19 new cases: 12 in Buffalo County, six in Dawson County and one in Harlan County.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID patients as of Monday morning, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 13.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,993 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,599 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 101 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported just 406 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Sunday evening, the lowest figure in weeks. Saturday evening, it reported 2,029 new cases. DHHS reported 475 hospitalized COVID patients Sunday evening, four more than the 471 of Saturday evening.

Since March 20, Nebraska has had 176,026 cases of COVID-19, and 1,760 deaths, including 23 Sunday, but 694,441 people have tested negative for the virus.