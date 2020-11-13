Two Rivers reports 145 more confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 145 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The seven-county health district has had 355 new cases in the last three days.
Buffalo County led the number of cases, with 82. It currently has 891 active cases of COVID-19, with 1,055 new cases in the last four weeks.
Buffalo is followed by Dawson County with 21 cases, Kearney County with 15, Franklin County with 11, Phelps County with nine, Harlan County with six and Gosper County with one.
As of Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12 COVID-19 patients, with three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 35 COVID-19 patients.
Two Rivers has had 5,255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 41 deaths. Total case numbers by county since March 20 are:
- Buffalo: 2,638
- Dawson: 1,584
- Franklin: 132
- Gosper: 88
- Harlan: 86
- Kearney: 326
- Phelps: 401
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 92,553 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with a record 2.621 new cases Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Nebraska’s death toll is now 756, with 25 deaths Thursday.
For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
