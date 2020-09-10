Two Rivers reports 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, one new death

KEARNEY — All of Nebraska except Lancaster County will move to the Phase 4 Directed Health Measure for COVID-19 as of Monday.
That includes Buffalo County and the six other counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department: Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
That phase drops all state-imposed restrictions on restaurants, bars, gyms, child care centers, salons, weddings and funerals. Those entities are encouraged to follow voluntary guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Only the size of indoor gatherings will remain limited
In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the move but did not elaborate on his reasons for the change. His spokesman, Taylor Gage, pointed to Ricketts’ past comments about taking steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus in order to keep enough hospital beds and ventilators available for those who need them.
“Hospital capacity remains very stable,” Gage said. State numbers show that 38 percent of hospital beds, 34 percent of intensive care unit beds and 83 percent of ventilators were available as of Tuesday evening.
Nebraska ranks 19th highest in the rate of coronavirus cases among states, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
This morning, Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area Wednesday, including 11 new cases in Buffalo County and three in Dawson County. No new cases were reported in any other counties.
Also, the region’s 15th COVID-19 death has been reported, that of a Dawson County man in his 80s.
As of Wednesday morning, seven COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Kearney Regional Medical Center. As of Wednesday afternoon, 13 were hospitalized at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Two Rivers has had 2,066 cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of those, 1,471 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 595 patients has not been confirmed, Two Rivers said. Total case numbers are:
- Dawson: 1,029
- Buffalo: 792
- Kearney: 118
- Phelps: 78
- Gosper: 25
- Franklin: 18
- Harlan: 6
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
