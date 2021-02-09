Two Rivers reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Monday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 — nine in Buffalo County and four in Dawson County — in its seven-county region Monday.

No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney or Phelps counties.

Two Rivers has now had 9,693 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20, along with 111 deaths. Two Rivers said 8,769 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases.

As of Tuesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had four COVID-19 patients, including one on a ventilator. CHI Health Good Samaritan had eight.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 344 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, bringing the statewide total to 194,170 since March 20. DHHS said 743,532 people have tested negative. There have been 1,978 deaths since March 20, including 10 since Thursday.

Across the state, 350,500 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been designated by the federal government for Nebraska. As of Tuesday morning, 239,832 shots had been administered. That includes 168,965 first doses, and 70,867 second and final doses. So far, 4.78 percent of the 1.4 million Nebraskans over age 16 have received at least one shot.