Two Rivers reports 13 more COVID-19 cases Monday

KEARNEY — Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department. That included six new cases in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County, and one each in Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. Only Franklin County had no new cases.
As of Monday morning, nine COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at CHI Health Good Samaritan. Three were hospitalized at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Two Rivers now has had 1,897 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,335 are no longer symptomatic. In other cases, recovery has not been confirmed. Fourteen patients have died.
Total cases to date in Two Rivers’ counties, according to TRPHD, are:
- Dawson: 998
- Buffalo: 678
- Kearney: 109
- Phelps: 66
- Gosper: 24
- Franklin: 19
- Harlan: 4
Statewide, there have been 34,036 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 251 new cases Sunday, and 397 deaths, which is five more than were reported Sunday.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
