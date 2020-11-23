 Skip to main content
Two Rivers reports 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths
Two Rivers reports 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney has reported 13 more deaths from COVID-19. All are age 60 or over. This raises the Two Rivers death toll to 67 since record-keeping began March 20.

The latest casualties include six people from Buffalo County: a woman in her 60s, a man in his 80s, two women in their 90s and two men in their 90s.

In Dawson County, the deaths were a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 80s and a man in his 80s.

Two men from Phelps County also passed away from COVID. One was in his 70s and the other was in his 90s.

In related news, the University of Nebraska at Kearney Public Health Center reported Monday that it is tracking 48 active COVID-19 illnesses. They include 42 students and six employees.

UNK has reported 56 new cases in the last seven days. In that same time, 68 cases were medically cleared or declared inactive. Buffalo County has seen 920 new positive tests in the last 14 days.

