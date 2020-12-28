 Skip to main content
Two Rivers reports 12 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
breaking top story

Two Rivers reports 12 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Positive cases chart 12.27

This chart shows a rolling 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests, scaled by each 100,000 in population.

For the USA, positives are divided by 3,282 (328 million population). For Nebraska, positives are divided by 19.34 (1.93 million population). For the Two Rivers area, positives are divided by .97 (97,000 population).

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 from Sunday.

They include three in Buffalo County and nine in Dawson County. No new cases were reported in Phelps, Kearney, Gosper, Harlan and Franklin counties.

CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 16 COVID-19 patients today. Kearney Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 web page reported eight patients, with two on ventilators.

Two Rivers officials encourage residents to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Two Rivers encourages everyone to:

- Avoid gatherings in groups when you cannot maintain six-feet distance from others.

- Wear a mask or maintain six-feet distance with people you don’t live with.

- Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,403 cases of COVID-19.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 637 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Saturday. The state has had 161,974 cases since March 20, and 1,559 deaths.

As of Sunday evening, 527 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska. Since March 20, 674,305 people have tested negative for the virus.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

