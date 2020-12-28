Two Rivers reports 12 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 from Sunday.

They include three in Buffalo County and nine in Dawson County. No new cases were reported in Phelps, Kearney, Gosper, Harlan and Franklin counties.

CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 16 COVID-19 patients today. Kearney Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 web page reported eight patients, with two on ventilators.

Two Rivers officials encourage residents to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Two Rivers encourages everyone to:

- Avoid gatherings in groups when you cannot maintain six-feet distance from others.

- Wear a mask or maintain six-feet distance with people you don’t live with.

- Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,403 cases of COVID-19.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 637 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Saturday. The state has had 161,974 cases since March 20, and 1,559 deaths.