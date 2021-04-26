Two Rivers reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported just 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Friday’s new cases included four in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County and one in Kearney County.
Saturday, Two Rivers recorded one new case in Buffalo County and one in Kearney County.
Sunday’s new cases included one in Buffalo County, one in Dawson County and one in Phelps County.
Two Rivers has recorded 10,536 cases and 119 deaths, including that of a Phelps County man in his 90s late last week.
Monday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had four COVID patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had none.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported no new cases in its weekly report Monday. Two cases were medically cleared in the past week.
Two Rivers said 39.3% (29,852) of the 76,100 people over 16 in its seven-county area are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID hospitalizations fell to 124 Monday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS reported 635 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, and one death. Since March 20, 2020, the state has had 218,832 cases of COVID-19, and 2,242 deaths. Also, 815,814 people have tested negative.
Statewide, 40.6% of Nebraskans over age 16 — 601,946 people — are fully vaccinated.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 16 and over are available through Two Rivers. Advance registration is required. Visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.
Free vaccinations are also available at Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times. Advance registration is required.
For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.