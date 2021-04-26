Two Rivers reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported just 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Friday’s new cases included four in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County and one in Kearney County.

Saturday, Two Rivers recorded one new case in Buffalo County and one in Kearney County.

Sunday’s new cases included one in Buffalo County, one in Dawson County and one in Phelps County.

Two Rivers has recorded 10,536 cases and 119 deaths, including that of a Phelps County man in his 90s late last week.

Monday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had four COVID patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had none.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported no new cases in its weekly report Monday. Two cases were medically cleared in the past week.

Two Rivers said 39.3% (29,852) of the 76,100 people over 16 in its seven-county area are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.