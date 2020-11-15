 Skip to main content
Two Rivers reports 110 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Saturday.

New confirmed cases for Saturday include 70 in Buffalo County, 24 in Dawson County, six in Phelps County, four each in Harlan and Kearney counties and one each in Franklin and Gosper counties.

Two Rivers reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. Those figures came in too late for the Kearney Hub’s weekend print edition deadlines.

Friday’s numbers, by county, are Buffalo, 39; Dawson, 37; Kearney and Phelps counties, 14 each; Franklin County, three, and two each in Gosper and Harlan counties.

Since March 20, Two Rivers had confirmed 5,557 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,116 no longer show symptoms. The status of the other 2,441 patients cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 41 deaths since March 20.

Total case numbers are:

- Buffalo County: 2,809

- Dawson County: 1,654

- Franklin County: 136

- Gosper County: 89

- Harlan County: 96

- Kearney County: 348

- Phelps County: 425

Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.

People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.

Statewide, Nebraska has had 96,834 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 1,912 new cases Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Nebraska’s death toll is now 779, with four deaths Saturday.

For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

