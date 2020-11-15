Two Rivers reports 110 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Saturday.

New confirmed cases for Saturday include 70 in Buffalo County, 24 in Dawson County, six in Phelps County, four each in Harlan and Kearney counties and one each in Franklin and Gosper counties.

Two Rivers reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. Those figures came in too late for the Kearney Hub’s weekend print edition deadlines.

Friday’s numbers, by county, are Buffalo, 39; Dawson, 37; Kearney and Phelps counties, 14 each; Franklin County, three, and two each in Gosper and Harlan counties.

Since March 20, Two Rivers had confirmed 5,557 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,116 no longer show symptoms. The status of the other 2,441 patients cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 41 deaths since March 20.

Total case numbers are:

- Buffalo County: 2,809

- Dawson County: 1,654

- Franklin County: 136

- Gosper County: 89

- Harlan County: 96

- Kearney County: 348