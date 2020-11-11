Two Rivers reports 110 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. In the last two days alone, 221 new cases have been confirmed in the seven-county district.

Buffalo County topped the list with 74 new cases Tuesday, followed by 30 cases in Dawson County, three in Phelps County and one each in Franklin, Gosper and Kearney counties. Harlan County had no new cases.

As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12 COVID-19 patients, with five on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 36 COVID-19 patients.

Two Rivers has had 5,010 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 41 deaths. Total case numbers by county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 2,513

- Dawson: 1,527

- Franklin: 116

- Gosper: 85

- Harlan: 76

- Kearney: 304

- Phelps: 389

Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.