Two Rivers reports 110 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. In the last two days alone, 221 new cases have been confirmed in the seven-county district.
Buffalo County topped the list with 74 new cases Tuesday, followed by 30 cases in Dawson County, three in Phelps County and one each in Franklin, Gosper and Kearney counties. Harlan County had no new cases.
As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12 COVID-19 patients, with five on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 36 COVID-19 patients.
Two Rivers has had 5,010 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 41 deaths. Total case numbers by county since March 20 are:
- Buffalo: 2,513
- Dawson: 1,527
- Franklin: 116
- Gosper: 85
- Harlan: 76
- Kearney: 304
- Phelps: 389
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 87,733 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 2,182 new cases Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Nebraska’s death toll is now 730, with 20 new deaths Tuesday.
For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
