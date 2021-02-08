Two Rivers reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 for the weekend

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region this weekend, the lowest weekend total in several months.

Sunday’s cases included three in Buffalo County. Saturday’s cases included four in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one each in Franklin and Harlan counties. No new cases were reported over the weekend in Gosper, Kearney or Phelps counties.

Two Rivers has now had 9,680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20, along with 111 deaths. Two Rivers said 8,707 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases.

As of Monday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had four COVID-19 patients, including one on a ventilator. CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed just 104 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, bringing the statewide case total to 193,826 since March 20. DHHS said 742, 775 people have tested negative. No information was available on new deaths Monday morning.