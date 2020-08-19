KEARNEY — Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Buffalo County had six new cases, followed by two in Phelps County and one each in Dawson, Kearney and Franklin counties. Gosper and Harlan counties had no new cases.
Two Rivers’ seven counties have seen 1,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. That breaks down to:
- Dawson County — 981
- Buffalo County — 518
- Kearney County — 85
- Phelps County — 51
- Gosper County — 22
- Franklin County— 16
- Harlan County — 2
Statewide, there have been 30,825 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 262 new cases Tuesday. There were six deaths in the state, raising that figure to 368.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645; or call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.