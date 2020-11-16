Two Rivers reports 105 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 its seven-county region Sunday. With 110 new cases reported Saturday, that is 215 new cases over the weekend.
Along with the 131 new cases on Friday and 145 Thursday, Two Rivers has had 491 new cases in the last four days.
Sunday’s new cases included 59 in Buffalo County, 26 in Dawson County, nine in Kearney County, five in Gosper County, four in Phelps County and one each in Harlan and Franklin counties.
New case totals for Saturday were 70 in Buffalo County, 24 in Dawson County, six in Phelps County, four each in Harlan and Kearney counties and one each in Franklin and Gosper counties.
As of Monday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12 COVID-19 patients, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 36.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported 60 active cases Monday, including 52 students and eight employees. UNK has had 29 new cases in the last seven days. UNK said 32 cases are no longer symptomatic.
Since March 20, Two Rivers had confirmed 5,664 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,157 no longer show symptoms. The status of the other 2,507 patients cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 41 deaths since March 20.
Total case numbers are:
- Buffalo County: 2,870
Support Local Journalism
- Dawson County: 1,680
- Franklin County: 138
- Gosper County: 94
- Harlan County: 97
- Kearney County: 356
- Phelps County: 429
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 98,161 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 1,327 new cases Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Nebraska’s death toll is 779. No new deaths were reported Sunday.
For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.