Two Rivers reports 105 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 its seven-county region Sunday. With 110 new cases reported Saturday, that is 215 new cases over the weekend.

Along with the 131 new cases on Friday and 145 Thursday, Two Rivers has had 491 new cases in the last four days.

Sunday’s new cases included 59 in Buffalo County, 26 in Dawson County, nine in Kearney County, five in Gosper County, four in Phelps County and one each in Harlan and Franklin counties.

New case totals for Saturday were 70 in Buffalo County, 24 in Dawson County, six in Phelps County, four each in Harlan and Kearney counties and one each in Franklin and Gosper counties.

As of Monday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12 COVID-19 patients, including three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 36.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported 60 active cases Monday, including 52 students and eight employees. UNK has had 29 new cases in the last seven days. UNK said 32 cases are no longer symptomatic.