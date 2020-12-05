Two Rivers reports 104 new COVID-19 cases Friday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
They included 52 in Buffalo County, 30 in Dawson County, 10 in Phelps County, seven in Kearney County, two each in Gosper and Harlan counties and one in Franklin County.
Aravind Menon, the Two Rivers epidemiologist, said the totals may not be entirely accurate because test results were delayed due to the Thanksgiving holidays, and the system is still catching up.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 7,456 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 4,411 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 77 deaths since March 20.
Total numbers in each county as of Saturday morning are:
- Buffalo: 3,851
- Dawson: 2,091
- Franklin: 175
- Gosper: 111
- Harlan: 155
- Kearney: 454
- Phelps: 619
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 136,325 cases have been confirmed since March 20, including 1,615 Friday. The statewide death toll at 8 p.m. Friday was 1,159, up 27 from Thursday. Since March 20, 625,554 people have tested negative for COVID-19.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
