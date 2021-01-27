Two Rivers reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

KEARNEY — Just seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday morning by The Two Rivers Public Health Department.

They included four in Buffalo County, and one each in Dawson, Kearney and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.

As of Wednesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10 COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had five, including one on a ventilator.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,430 cases of COVID-19, with 8,233 people no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms, and 107 deaths. Two Rivers cannot confirm the recovery of the remaining cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 975 new cases of COVID between Sunday evening and Tuesday evening. There have been 188,122 cases statewide since March 20, with 726,309 people testing negative for COVID-19. The statewide death count is 1,905, of which 26 occurred in the last two days.

Statewide vaccinations are continuing, with 221,657 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines delivered and 142,829 shots administered as of Wednesday morning. This includes 116,443 first doses and 26,384 second and final doses. That is 1.78 percent of the 1.4 million Nebraskans over the age of 16.