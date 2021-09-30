Two Rivers reporting 12 additional COVID-19 deaths after state changes reporting standards

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting 12 additional COVID-19 deaths as a result of a change in the state of Nebraska reporting standards.

The new figure raises the death total in the seven-county Two Rivers region to 137 in the last 18 months. The region includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

These individuals range in age from the 30s to late 90s. The deaths occurred from May 2020 to January 2021. They were not previously included in reporting by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

The change in COVID-19 death reporting is due to the inclusion of COVID-19 being listed as an underlying cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death by the medical provider signing the death certificate.