Two Rivers reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the case total to 10,004

This video graph tracks the seven-day average of positive cases, per 100,000 of population. The graph compares data for the USA, taken from the CDC; Nebraska, taken from DHHS, and Two Rivers’ website for its seven-county region.

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the case total to 10,004 since record-keeping began last March 20.

New cases included 12 in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, two in Franklin County and one each in Gosper, Harlan and Kearney counties. Only Phelps County reported no new cases Monday.

Of people with confirmed cases since March 20, 9,333 are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases. There have been 116 deaths.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had four,

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 400 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, raising the total to 201,346 since March 20, with 765,676 people testing negative. There have been 2,084 deaths statewide, with two Monday.

Currently, 154 people are hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, four fewer than Monday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, 436,474 — 10 percent of Nebraskans age 16 and over — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from the DHHS program or the Federal Retail and Long-term Care Vaccination Program.