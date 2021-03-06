Two Rivers reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

New cases included 11 in Buffalo County, two each in Dawson and Kearney counties and one each in Gosper, Harlan and Phelps counties. Only Franklin County had no new cases Friday.

Two Rivers has had 10,074 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began last March 20. Of those, 9,442 people are no longer symptomatic, but Two Rivers cannot confirm the status of the remaining cases. There have been 116 deaths.

As of Saturday morning,503,182 people — 11.9 percent of Nebraskans age 16 and over — have received a COVID-19 vaccine from the DHHS program or the Federal Retail and Long-term Care Vaccination Program.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 202,871 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 20, with 561 new cases Friday. Since March 20, 769,232 people have tested negative. There have been 2,222 reported deaths, including 10 Friday.

The public can register for a vaccination at the Two Rivers website, trphd.org. Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.