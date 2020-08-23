Two Rivers releases schedule for regular testing in all counties in region

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department released on Friday a schedule for COVID-19 testing in each of its seven counties, after working with Test Nebraska.
Sites are available every weekday in at least one location throughout the Two Rivers service area. Anyone wishing to get a test can register and get tested. The test is free, supported by the state of Nebraska.
Two Rivers highly recommends those who are experiencing symptoms be tested, but Test Nebraska also will accept children and adults who have no symptoms. Appointments can be made at TestNebraska.com.
Locations and days for the test site are:
- Kearney: Buffalo County Fairgrounds — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday; 8-11 a.m. Wednesday; 8-10 a.m. Friday
- Gothenburg: YMCA at Gothenburg Health, 910 20th St — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday
- Lexington: 1600 W. 13th St. — 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays in September; 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays in October
- Minden: Kearney County Fairgrounds — 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays
- Alma: 717 N. Brown St. — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays
- Franklin: 1406 Q St. — 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays
- Holdrege: Phelps County Fairgrounds - 8-10 a.m. Thursdays
- Elwood: TBD
For questions, or to get help setting up an appointment, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.
