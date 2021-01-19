Two Rivers: Register now for COVID-19 vaccine

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department and the state’s 22 other local health departments are urging all Nebraskans over the age of 16 to register to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Nebraska Association of Local Health Departments, vaccines will be administered later this winter and into the spring as soon as they are available, with priority being given to people depending on their age, occupation, health conditions and other factors. People will be contacted when a vaccine is available to them.
In the seven Two Rivers counties — Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps — residents can register at trphd.org. People who live in one of the state’s other 22 health departments must sign up in their local department.
The state’s vaccine registration system is scheduled to launch by the first week of February, but people who are registered with Two Rivers will not need to sign up again.
Two Rivers want to remind the public that:
- All adults in Nebraska are encouraged to get vaccinated when their turn comes.
- The vaccine will be free to everyone.
- No one will be denied the COVID-19 vaccine because he or she does not have insurance. People may be asked for insurance information depending on where they receive their vaccine, but they will not be denied a shot.
- Proof of citizenship is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska.
- Proof of citizenship will not be checked as a condition of receiving the vaccine.
Currently, the federal government has provided a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers and residents and staff members at long-term care facilities.
In Nebraska, as of Monday evening, 106,940 vaccines had been administered with 91,371 people receiving the first dose and 15,569 receiving the second and final dose. So far, 1.05% of the 1.4 million Nebraskans older than age 16 have been vaccinated.
Accurate, science-based information about the COVID-19 vaccines is available from Two Rivers or any other Nebraska local health department, and online at dhhs.ne.gov, nebraskamed.org and cdc.gov.