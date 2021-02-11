Two Rivers reassures vaccine is coming, albeit slowly

KEARNEY — The good news: People in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health District are eager to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The bad news: The current vaccine supply can’t yet meet the demand.
That’s what Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director, said during Wednesday’s weekly Two Rivers Zoom call with city officials, nonprofit and community leaders, and the media.
“We’ve seen good interest in vaccinations. We’ve seen little vaccine hesitancy,” he said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 13,785 doses had been administered: 10,056 first doses and 3,729 second doses. Recipients have included frontline health care workers, residents and staff members at long-term residential facilities, and people who are at least 75 years old and/or have high-risk health conditions.
The public must register for the vaccine at trphd.org. They are notified when a vaccine is available to them.
Under the umbrella of the federal government, approximately 1,000 doses of vaccine arrive at Two Rivers once a week.
Two Rivers immediately sends up to 95% of it to nine hospitals, three clinics and one “federally qualified health center” across its region.
Those entities schedule their own clinics and contact people to be vaccinated, based on the list of registrants on the Two Rivers website. Two Rivers covers seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
Statewide registration
Katherine Mulligan, planning section supervisor at Two Rivers, said a statewide vaccine registration system could be working in several weeks. People would register for vaccines on that site, then register again to be vaccinated on a specific day and time when a vaccine becomes available. No longer will hospital and clinic personnel have to call people to set up appointments.
Eschliman said vaccines usually are administered within five days after they arrive at Two Rivers, “but winter weather, traffic delays and more can delay it,” he said.
He expects more vaccine to be available if the FDA approves the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA is scheduled to review it Feb. 26. If approved, it would be released shortly thereafter.
Unlike the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being administered now, the J&J vaccine is just one shot, and it doesn’t need to be stored at below-zero temperatures. However, its efficiency rate averages just 72%, compared to rates of between 90% and 95% for the other two.
“But that is higher than most flu vaccines,” Mulligan said.
Crowded clinics
Mulligan also said a come-one, come-all vaccination event is not possible yet for several reasons:
- Insufficient vaccine. “There’s not enough. We’d have to turn people away,” she said.
- Required “waiting time” of 15 minutes after vaccination. While the vaccination process requires less than five minutes from check-in to receiving a shot, people are required to wait for 15 minutes afterward in case of an adverse reaction, and there simply isn’t enough space at vaccination sites to allow large numbers of people to wait.
“That 15-minute waiting period can cause a bottleneck,” she said.
For those reasons, people must register online “so we can control the flow of traffic,” she said.
She said area long-term care facilities are coordinating vaccination programs independently under the Federal Pharmacy Program. “We’re thankful they are helping us vaccinate,” Mulligan said.
Mulligan also stressed that people are being called to be vaccinated based on factors such as age and health conditions, not by block or neighborhood. Some people worry when their neighbors get shots while they do not. “Don’t worry. We will call. We know people want to be vaccinated,” Mulligan said.
Eschliman also said that while COVID cases are falling here, new, more contagious variants are creeping across the nation and could reach Nebraska in March.