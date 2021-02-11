Two Rivers reassures vaccine is coming, albeit slowly

Statewide registration

Katherine Mulligan, planning section supervisor at Two Rivers, said a statewide vaccine registration system could be working in several weeks. People would register for vaccines on that site, then register again to be vaccinated on a specific day and time when a vaccine becomes available. No longer will hospital and clinic personnel have to call people to set up appointments.

Eschliman said vaccines usually are administered within five days after they arrive at Two Rivers, “but winter weather, traffic delays and more can delay it,” he said.

He expects more vaccine to be available if the FDA approves the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA is scheduled to review it Feb. 26. If approved, it would be released shortly thereafter.

Unlike the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being administered now, the J&J vaccine is just one shot, and it doesn’t need to be stored at below-zero temperatures. However, its efficiency rate averages just 72%, compared to rates of between 90% and 95% for the other two.

“But that is higher than most flu vaccines,” Mulligan said.

Crowded clinics