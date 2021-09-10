Two Rivers raises risk dial to elevated level

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department’s updated weekly risk dial shows the seven-county region has entered an area of elevated risk.

The risk dial has increased compared to the previous week, and now is higher in the orange “elevated” level of risk.

Here are factors Two Rivers considered in raising the level of risk on the dial this week:

- 340 cases of COVID-19 were recorded Sept. 1-7 in TRPHD, more than two-thirds of those are among people younger than age 40. Cases have increased by about 30% per week since Aug. 1.

- About 1,200 positive cases were detected in Buffalo County in the past six months. More than 60% of those positive cases (747 positive results) were recorded since Aug. 1. Around 390 COVID-positive cases were detected in Dawson County in the last month. Of these 247 (60%) tested positive since Aug. 1.

- COVID-related hospitalizations account for almost 20% of medical/surgical bed occupancy; meanwhile, ICU staffing capacity has fallen by10% across the district in the last two months.

- The limited supply of COVID testing reagents across the nation has created additional barriers and delays in ensuring universal testing, even as contact tracing activities have been scaled down across the state.