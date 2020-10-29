Two Rivers raises COVID-19 risk dial to red 'pandemic' level

This video graph tracks the seven-day average of positive cases, per 100,000 of population. The graph compares data for the USA, taken from the CDC; Nebraska, taken from DHHS, and Two Rivers’ website for its seven-county region.

Two Rivers reports four more COVID-19 deaths Monday Two people in their 40s are among the four additional COVID-19 deaths reported by the Two Rivers Public Health Department Monday morning.

KEARNEY – For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in late March, Two Rivers Public Health has raised its weekly risk dial to red, or the pandemic stage. It is the highest level of risk on the four-level dial.

Cases have been surging in recent weeks, with 742 new cases in the past month alone in Buffalo County. Of those, 418 are active cases, Two Rivers said.

In Kearney County, there are currently 75 active cases out of the 122 new cases in the past month.

In the seven-county Two Rivers region, 37 COVID-19 patients have died since March 20, with five deaths reported in the past week. Two were people in their 40s. The Two Rivers region includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Due to the red level on the risk dial, Two Rivers recommends individuals:

- Work from home

- Stay home unless you must travel for work, or need medical care or food

- Maintain a distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home