Two Rivers pushes risk dial further into the red

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department updated its weekly risk dial deeper into the red “pandemic” level Wednesday afternoon.
Daily case counts continue to rise rapidly across Two Rivers, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Daily incidence rates have risen since early November, and this trend is expected to continue for at last another week. There are fewer available ICU beds in the district’s hospitals, as well as sustained high rates of COVID-related medical/surgical bed usage
The following factors contributed to the more severe rating:
- COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly across Two Rivers in the past four weeks. In the past three weeks, daily case averages have doubled in all counties except Dawson and Phelps. Dawson and Phelps saw a roughly 50 percent increase in cases.
- Smaller clusters of new COVID cases are reported in smaller cities in Kearney, Dawson and Buffalo counties.
Support Local Journalism
- Over 40 percent of occupied hospital beds in the Two Rivers region are now being used by COVID patients. ICU availability has fallen below eight percent.
- Public health efforts have been reduced across the district over the past month because of management issues with state COVID case investigation teams, the soaring volume of positive cases and the state’s inability to complete disease investigation or contact tracing.
- Testing availability will be limited across the district for the rest of the week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Test turnaround times from sample collection to contact tracing have increased. Although most patients are informed as soon as results become available, the contact tracing and subsequent follow-up by the department has seemingly been delayed over the past month.
The full weekly report can be found online at www.trphd.org/covid-19/.
Residents are advised to adhere to strict social distancing, and correct and consistent masking at all times to protect themselves and others.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.