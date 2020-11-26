Two Rivers pushes risk dial further into the red

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department updated its weekly risk dial deeper into the red “pandemic” level Wednesday afternoon.

Daily case counts continue to rise rapidly across Two Rivers, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Daily incidence rates have risen since early November, and this trend is expected to continue for at last another week. There are fewer available ICU beds in the district’s hospitals, as well as sustained high rates of COVID-related medical/surgical bed usage

The following factors contributed to the more severe rating:

- COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly across Two Rivers in the past four weeks. In the past three weeks, daily case averages have doubled in all counties except Dawson and Phelps. Dawson and Phelps saw a roughly 50 percent increase in cases.

- Smaller clusters of new COVID cases are reported in smaller cities in Kearney, Dawson and Buffalo counties.

- Over 40 percent of occupied hospital beds in the Two Rivers region are now being used by COVID patients. ICU availability has fallen below eight percent.