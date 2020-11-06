Two Rivers pushes risk dial even deeper into 'pandemic' zone

KEARNEY — The COVID-19 risk dial issued weekly by the Two Rivers Public Health Department now reaches deeper into the red “pandemic” level.
The new rating came Thursday, according to Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers. This is the highest it has been since the pandemic began in March.
Two Rivers reported this morning a record total of 135 new COVID-19 cases in one day, including 85 in Buffalo County. Buffalo County has had 304 new cases in the past three days and had 634 active — symptomatic — cases at present. It has had 874 new cases in the last 30 days.
Factors that determine the risk include:
- Testing availability with TestNebraska.com has expanded during the past week with more appointments available in Gothenburg and Kearney at TestNebraska sites. Testing turnaround time has been cut to 24 to 48 hours on average.
- A shortage of testing supplies and personal protective equipment continue to hamper testing efforts at private hospitals, clinics and labs.
- Two Rivers, in the past week, saw an average of 51 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. More ICU beds are occupied and use of ventilators has increased, although prolonged hospitalizations currently are not seen.
- Multiple outbreaks are either ongoing or imminent across Buffalo, Phelps, Kearney and Franklin counties.
- Weekly test positivity rates in the seven-county Two Rivers region consistently are above the statewide average and continue to climb among seniors over 60 years old.
- Two Rivers employees who do contact tracing report widespread community spread, including multiple outbreaks within counties, including at long-term care facilities.
The full weekly report can be found online at trphd.org.
Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
To reduce the spread, Two Rivers urges avoiding the three C’s: crowded or confined spaces and close contact. The public should continue to wear masks and wash hands frequently.
Statewide, new positive cases have averaged 1,240 per day during the past seven days, compared to a daily average of 852 last week, and 838 and 684 cases in prior weeks. Daily statewide hospitalizations during the last seven days increased by 237, for a total of 673.
In Kearney, a total of 46 patients were hospitalized at CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center, as of 9 a.m. today.
“Our behaviors are affecting the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for DHHS.
“The actions we take now will be reflected in the history of the pandemic in our state. As Nebraskans, we need to band together to stop cases from climbing and reduce the record number of hospitalizations,” he said.
Smokers at risk
The CDC recently said that overweight or obese adults, current smokers and those with a history of smoking are at increased risk of severe lung illness if they contract COVID-19.
Removing a mask to smoke or vape undermines the health benefit of the covering and increases the risk of transmitting or inhaling COVID-19 via infectious respiratory droplets, uncovered coughs and increased touching of faces. COVID-19 attacks the respiratory system, so it is critical to prevent exposure to anything that could weaken the lungs, including cigarette smoke and aerosol from e-cigarettes, the CDC said.
Meanwhile, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state will allocate another $15 million to help nursing homes and assisted living facilities cover additional costs from the virus. The state hopes to get another $25 million from the federal government as well.
Free COVID-19 testing is offered through TestNebraska.com (TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish.)
For more information, call the DHHS COVID-19 information hotline 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week at 402-552-6645, or toll-free 833-998-2275. Or, visit dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx, and Facebook and Twitter.
