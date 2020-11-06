Two Rivers pushes risk dial even deeper into 'pandemic' zone

“Our behaviors are affecting the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for DHHS.

“The actions we take now will be reflected in the history of the pandemic in our state. As Nebraskans, we need to band together to stop cases from climbing and reduce the record number of hospitalizations,” he said.

Smokers at risk

The CDC recently said that overweight or obese adults, current smokers and those with a history of smoking are at increased risk of severe lung illness if they contract COVID-19.

Removing a mask to smoke or vape undermines the health benefit of the covering and increases the risk of transmitting or inhaling COVID-19 via infectious respiratory droplets, uncovered coughs and increased touching of faces. COVID-19 attacks the respiratory system, so it is critical to prevent exposure to anything that could weaken the lungs, including cigarette smoke and aerosol from e-cigarettes, the CDC said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state will allocate another $15 million to help nursing homes and assisted living facilities cover additional costs from the virus. The state hopes to get another $25 million from the federal government as well.