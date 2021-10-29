Two Rivers Public Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 booster shots

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will begin administering booster doses for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

People who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot six months or more after their initial series if they are:

— 65 years and older

— Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

— Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

— Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

For people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for anyone age 18 and older who was vaccinated at least two months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Registration is required through vaccinate.ne.gov.

Two Rivers covers Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.