Two Rivers Public Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 booster shots

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will begin administering booster doses for all three COVID-19 vaccines.
People who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot six months or more after their initial series if they are:
— 65 years and older
— Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
— Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
— Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
For people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for anyone age 18 and older who was vaccinated at least two months ago.
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Registration is required through vaccinate.ne.gov.
Two Rivers covers Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.