 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two Rivers Public Health Department still closed today

  • 0
Snow scene

Snow will keep Two Rivers Public Health Department closed today.

 MARY JANE SKALA, KEARNEY HUB

There is an expected 6-12 inches of snow, but some areas may see up to 16.

KEARNEY – Due to extreme weather conditions, the Two Rivers Public Health Department office at 516 W. 11th St. remains closed today (Thursday).

The vaccine clinic scheduled at the office today has also been canceled. Two Rivers expects to resume normal operating hours on Friday.

Two Rivers’ regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office can be contacted at 888-669-7154.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How does a child become a shooter?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News