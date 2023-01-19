Two Rivers Public Health Department still closed today

KEARNEY – Due to extreme weather conditions, the Two Rivers Public Health Department office at 516 W. 11th St. remains closed today (Thursday).
The vaccine clinic scheduled at the office today has also been canceled. Two Rivers expects to resume normal operating hours on Friday.
Two Rivers’ regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office can be contacted at 888-669-7154.
Shoveled walks, slick streets – and more snow on the way in Kearney
Winter storm in Kearney area
Snow shoveling
Snow on West 39th Street
Snow on cars
Snow
Motorists in the snow
Snow at 44th St. and 2nd Ave.
Snow on 56th St. and 2nd Ave.
Snow plow at Ace at W. 56th St.
Holdrege residential snow
Shoveling snow at The Sterling Apartments
Cale Abramson assists Kearney resident
I-80 closed
Snowbound Trucks
Snowplows
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.