Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial won’t budge, 14th week in red zone

KEARNEY — For the 14th consecutive week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial remains in the red pandemic zone.
The red zone means there is a “severe” level of risk for contracting the virus and becoming ill from it.
The 14 weeks is the longest span in the red zone since the pandemic began on March 20, 2020.
However, the risk dial has been lowered from last week. The dial reading reflects lower test positivity rates across the seven-county Two Rivers District, improved ICU and hospital bed availability, and lower case rates in two of the three major cities in the district, said Katie Mulligan, Two Rivers’ planning section supervisor.
The dial, released Thursday, reflected the 224 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the district’s seven counties Dec. 15-21.
This week’s 224 new cases is far below case numbers in the 300s in recent weeks. Last week there were 315 new cases.
A little under 10% of all tests recorded in the district are positive. More than 50% of all tests outside long-term facilities in Holdrege were positive in the last month, compared to 15% of tests in Lexington and 20% of Kearney, respectively.
As of Wednesday morning, there were six available ICU beds in the Two Rivers district. Currently, Med/Surg bed availability is about 30% across the district. Two Rivers reported 14 patients are on ventilator support and that half of them were suffering from COVID-19.
Two Rivers also reported:
— A public COVID testing site is open in Kearney at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results are available the same day and are offered 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Individuals who desire COVID testing are required to register at login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.
— As of Tuesday, half of the total population of the Two Rivers district had received the minimum recommended dose of COVID vaccine (one or two as indicated). More than 51% of the population has received at least one dose. Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to be vaccinated through their health care provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html.
Two Rivers Public Health Department will be closed for the holidays today, noon-5 p.m. Dec. 30, and Dec. 31.