Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial won’t budge, 14th week in red zone

KEARNEY — For the 14th consecutive week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial remains in the red pandemic zone.

The red zone means there is a “severe” level of risk for contracting the virus and becoming ill from it.

The 14 weeks is the longest span in the red zone since the pandemic began on March 20, 2020.

However, the risk dial has been lowered from last week. The dial reading reflects lower test positivity rates across the seven-county Two Rivers District, improved ICU and hospital bed availability, and lower case rates in two of the three major cities in the district, said Katie Mulligan, Two Rivers’ planning section supervisor.

The dial, released Thursday, reflected the 224 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the district’s seven counties Dec. 15-21.

This week’s 224 new cases is far below case numbers in the 300s in recent weeks. Last week there were 315 new cases.

A little under 10% of all tests recorded in the district are positive. More than 50% of all tests outside long-term facilities in Holdrege were positive in the last month, compared to 15% of tests in Lexington and 20% of Kearney, respectively.