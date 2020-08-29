Two Rivers Public Health Department reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 Friday evening in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department.
That included 22 new cases in Buffalo County, three cases each in Dawson and Kearney counties, and six new cases in Phelps County. Franklin, Gosper and Harlan counties had no new cases Friday.
Two Rivers now has had 1,868 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20. Fourteen patients have died of COVID-19.
As of Friday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had seven COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had three.
Total cases to date in Two Rivers’ counties are:
- Dawson: 998
- Buffalo: 654
- Kearney: 108
- Phelps: 65
- Gosper: 23
- Franklin: 18
- Harlan: 2
Harlan County had been said to have had four cases, but two of those people lived in adjacent counties, according to Two Rivers.
Statewide, there have been 33,436 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 335 new cases Friday and one more death, for a total of 391.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
