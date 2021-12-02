Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 22 more deaths from COVID-19 in region in 2 months

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Wednesday that 22 more people have died of COVID-19 in October and November. They ranged in age from their 30s to their 90s.
That raises the death COVID-19 death count for the Two Rivers area to 171 since March 20, 2020. No more information was available. Two Rivers last publicly updated its death count in early November. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Aravind Menon, the Two Rivers epidemiologist, remains cautious about the new omicron variant of COVID-19, which has been confirmed in the U.S. Too much remains unknown at this point, he said.
The first case of the omicron variant was confirmed in California this week in a patient who had returned Nov. 22 from South Africa, where the variant is believed to have originated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The patient was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that were improving, according to The New York Times.
Menon said Wednesday that no cases of the omicron variant have been detected so far in the seven Two Rivers counties, but that is not proof that it is not lurking here.
“It is clear that this is a new variant, different from others, and the fact that it’s likely as infectious or more infectious than the delta variant seems to be the emerging consensus,” he said. Currently, the delta virus accounts for more than 99% of all cases in the U.S.
“We don’t know how infectious the omicron variant is for vaccinated persons, or how serious the outcomes may be for the unvaccinated who may suffer an infection,” he said. “The protein expression seems to suggest that it has the possibility of being an extremely virulent and a more dangerous variant, but we don’t know enough to say anything either way.”
He said public health laboratories have been sequencing variants like the omicron variant and others for nearly one year. These labs are a critical part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national SARS-CoV-2 strain surveillance network. SARS-CoV-2 is the original COVID virus that first appeared in this country in early 2020.
The CDC said viruses constantly mutate, and mutations sometimes result in a new variant. Some variants disappear, while others persist. The CDC said new variants will continue to emerge,
For more information, Menon suggested visiting cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/index.html.