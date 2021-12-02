Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 22 more deaths from COVID-19 in region in 2 months

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Wednesday that 22 more people have died of COVID-19 in October and November. They ranged in age from their 30s to their 90s.

That raises the death COVID-19 death count for the Two Rivers area to 171 since March 20, 2020. No more information was available. Two Rivers last publicly updated its death count in early November. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Aravind Menon, the Two Rivers epidemiologist, remains cautious about the new omicron variant of COVID-19, which has been confirmed in the U.S. Too much remains unknown at this point, he said.

The first case of the omicron variant was confirmed in California this week in a patient who had returned Nov. 22 from South Africa, where the variant is believed to have originated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that were improving, according to The New York Times.

Menon said Wednesday that no cases of the omicron variant have been detected so far in the seven Two Rivers counties, but that is not proof that it is not lurking here.