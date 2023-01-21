Two Rivers Public Health Department offers free radon test kits

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department is celebrating January as Radon Action Month by distributing 150 free radon test kits to the public.
These test kits are short-term, three-to-seven day test kits. They are easy to use and include return postage to the lab.
They can be picked up 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that originates in the ground below homes. Nebraska homes are known to have a high incidence of radon. Radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S.
To fix a home’s radon levels, homeowners should seal cracks and other openings in the home’s foundation, or install a radon mitigation system. Installation of this system is the most effective method.
Kits are also being distributed through partners at Kearney’s HelpCare Clinic, St. James Catholic Church, First United Methodist Church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church and Minden’s Bethany Lutheran Church.
For inquiries about a test kit or more information, call 888-669-7154.
