Two Rivers Public Health Department moves COVID test site Wednesday

KEARNEY – Due to the extreme cold expected Wednesday, the Two Rivers Public Health Department will do free COVID testing inside its offices at 516 W. 11th Street, Suite 108B, and not at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

Tests are available 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration is required at trphd.org or login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd.

Once registered, park in front of the health department, stay in your vehicle, and call the health department at 308-233-3100. Staff will bring test supplies to your vehicle. Those who are being tested need only roll down the window for testing.

Please prepare for the cold by wearing layers of clothing, and keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle. It should include water, non-perishable snacks, blankets, jumper cables and a flashlight. Keeping your gas tank full is recommended in very cold temperatures.

