Two Rivers Public Health Department has confirmed COVID-19 cases hit all-time high

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department has confirmed an all-time record of 764 cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 5-11.

That is the highest weekly number since the pandemic began on March 20, 2020, and more than double the number of cases reported Dec. 29-Jan. 4. That week’s figure of 398 was nearly double the 186 cases of Dec. 20-28, and this week’s tally is more than four times as high.

“From a population level perspective, we are in a dire situation,” Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers, said Thursday. “This is likely to only worsen over the coming weeks because death and hospitalizations always trail case counts.”

Two Rivers’ weekly risk dial, issued Thursday, has returned to the red “severe” zone. It sat there for 13 consecutive weeks, from Sept. 16-Dec. 21, before dropping to the “elevated” zone for two weeks. The new reading reflects the explosive increase in new cases, scarce testing availability and dramatically elevated test positivity rates across the Two Rivers district.

Over 20% of all tests recorded in the district have been positive. More than 15% of all positive tests in the past six months have been reported since Dec. 28.