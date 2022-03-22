 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Rivers Public Health Department has been awarded national accreditation

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board.

The national accreditation program aims to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure and innovation. This demonstrates Two Rivers’ commitment to excellence in serving its communities.

“We hope this announcement, coming as it does in the midst of our rapidly unfolding public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reassure the public that the services we provide are as responsive as possible to the needs of our community,” said Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director.

