Two Rivers Public Health Department: Get COVID test before Christmas visits

He also said that in some countries, international arrivals must show proof of a negative test taken no more than three days before a trip. The U.S. has no such requirements, “but it is a very good idea to get tested before any travel,” he said.

Not long ago, he said, a bride and groom asked Two Rivers whether they should take their planned honeymoon to Mexico. Lutz suggested the couple study the prevalence of COVID-19 in the areas where they will be traveling, and check the availability of hospital beds. “Some places in the U.S., such as Phoenix, have no extra hospital beds of any kind,” he said.

Risk dial high

The weekly Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial, issued Thursday, remains in the red “pandemic” level for the seven counties in the Two Rivers region: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps. The dial has sat there for 13 consecutive weeks, the longest stretch since record-keeping began on March 20, 2020.

Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse, said cases of COVID in Nebraska, compared to Kansas, Iowa and Missouri, were lower in the fall, but “we’re just about leading the pack now.”