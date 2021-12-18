Two Rivers Public Health Department: Get COVID test before Christmas visits

KEARNEY — Before heading out to see relatives and friends for Christmas, south-central Nebraskans should get tested for COVID-19. That advice came Friday from Von Lutz, clinical services supervisor at the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
“Don’t travel if you’ve been sick, have been exposed or have tested positive for COVID-19, and even if you’ve tested positive but don’t feel sick. It is not worth the risk of exposing others,” he said. “If you are unvaccinated, please try to delay travel until you are fully vaccinated.”
Lutz said a person who thought he had a cold was tested for COVID prior to his family’s Christmas gathering this weekend. That person tested positive.
“At least he won’t spread the virus to all the family members,” Lutz said. “Remember, Two Rivers testing is free. All those home tests may be convenient, but they cost quite a bit.”
He urged people to get tested before Christmas. Two Rivers offers free tests 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at its free-standing site at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Ave. N. Pre-registration is required at trphd.org.
Wear a mask
Lutz urged travelers to wear masks on trains, planes, buses and all modes of transportation.
He also said that in some countries, international arrivals must show proof of a negative test taken no more than three days before a trip. The U.S. has no such requirements, “but it is a very good idea to get tested before any travel,” he said.
Not long ago, he said, a bride and groom asked Two Rivers whether they should take their planned honeymoon to Mexico. Lutz suggested the couple study the prevalence of COVID-19 in the areas where they will be traveling, and check the availability of hospital beds. “Some places in the U.S., such as Phoenix, have no extra hospital beds of any kind,” he said.
Risk dial high
The weekly Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial, issued Thursday, remains in the red “pandemic” level for the seven counties in the Two Rivers region: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps. The dial has sat there for 13 consecutive weeks, the longest stretch since record-keeping began on March 20, 2020.
Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse, said cases of COVID in Nebraska, compared to Kansas, Iowa and Missouri, were lower in the fall, but “we’re just about leading the pack now.”
She noted that COVID patients occupy nearly one-third of beds in Nebraska intensive care units and are using about half the available ventilators statewide.
Vaccination rates remain stagnant here despite the threat of the omicron variant, which has been confirmed here and spreads three times faster than the delta strain. However, delta remains the most prevalent type of COVID-19 here.
Current vaccination rates by age group are:
— Ages 5-11: 6%
— Ages 12-17: 34%
— Ages 18-29: 38%
— Ages 30-48: 55%
— Ages 50-69: 70%
— Ages 70 and older: 78%
Puckett added that on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and not the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine because the J&J vaccine could cause a rare blood clot. She advised the J&J “only if you can’t get any other vaccine,” Puckett said.
She noted that the flu will become more prevalent after the holidays. It’s being seen now in ages 5-24, and is rising.