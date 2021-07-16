Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID cases rise sharply in past week

KEARNEY — There were 22 new cases of COVID detected in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department region in the past week.
Cases included eight in Buffalo County, seven in Dawson County, three in Harlan County, two in Phelps County and one each in Franklin and Kearney counties. Only Gosper County recorded no new cases.
Also, for the first time since late April, positivity rates of COVID-19 tests done outside residential and long-term care facilities was more than 7%, Two Rivers said.
For those reasons and more, Two Rivers raised its COVID-19 risk dial on Thursday.
The dial, issued for the first time since June 15, remains in the green “low” risk level, but it is higher in that level due to increasing cases and the risks of the new delta variant for unvaccinated people, Two Rivers said.
Also, six patients currently are hospitalized across the seven Two Rivers counties. That’s the highest number since early May.
As cases rise, vaccinations are declining. In the past six weeks, from May 31-July 9, weekly vaccination rates across Two Rivers dropped by almost 50% compared with the previous six-week period (April 15-May 30.).
Last week, fewer than 250 TRPHD residents in the region received their first vaccine. In the past two months, fewer than 10 residents a week in Franklin, Gosper and Harlan counties received their first COVID-19 vaccinations (first dose of two-dose vaccine, or single-dose vaccine)
As of Tuesday, 38% of TRPHD’s total population has been fully vaccinated, including 45.3% of people age 12 and older. Nearly 41% of the total population has received at least one dose, Two Rivers said. The seven counties have a combined population of 97,132. Of those, 81,216 are older than age 12 and eligible for a vaccine.
This week, Two Rivers reported its first cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 with at least two cases. This strain is more infectious than the existing COVID strain, but evidence regarding its severity is inconclusive, Two Rivers said. All available vaccines are effective against the delta variant.
As cases climb, TestNebraska sites, as of today (Friday) will be closed. Tests are available in private medical offices, but this will limit access to testing and potentially affect access to testing for the public, Two Rivers said.
As of Monday, about 49% of Kearney residents, 54% of Lexington residents and 46% of Holdrege city residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, but some residents in these cities appear to have postponed the second dose beyond the prescribed three or four weeks.
However, “fairly robust” evidence suggests that a single dose of vaccine may not be fully effective in protecting people from the delta variant and the gamma variant, another new strain, Two Rivers said.
"Risk in the Two Rivers district is still assessed to be low, but case numbers are being monitored,” said Chris Fankhauser, health care coalition coordinator at Two Rivers.
Two Rivers has scheduled free mobile vaccination clinics at multiple sites across the seven counties. Anyone age 12 and older may be vaccinated. Visit trphd.org to check the schedule and book appointments. Walk-ins are welcome.