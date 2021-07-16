Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID cases rise sharply in past week

As of Tuesday, 38% of TRPHD’s total population has been fully vaccinated, including 45.3% of people age 12 and older. Nearly 41% of the total population has received at least one dose, Two Rivers said. The seven counties have a combined population of 97,132. Of those, 81,216 are older than age 12 and eligible for a vaccine.

This week, Two Rivers reported its first cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 with at least two cases. This strain is more infectious than the existing COVID strain, but evidence regarding its severity is inconclusive, Two Rivers said. All available vaccines are effective against the delta variant.

As cases climb, TestNebraska sites, as of today (Friday) will be closed. Tests are available in private medical offices, but this will limit access to testing and potentially affect access to testing for the public, Two Rivers said.

As of Monday, about 49% of Kearney residents, 54% of Lexington residents and 46% of Holdrege city residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, but some residents in these cities appear to have postponed the second dose beyond the prescribed three or four weeks.