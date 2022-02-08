Two Rivers Public Health Department closing some COVID-19 vaccine clinics

KEARNEY — Although COVID-19 cases still are high, Two Rivers Public Health Department is cutting back on its mobile clinics that offer COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We have slowed down,” said Von Lutz, Two Rivers clinical services supervisor.
In Kearney, Two Rivers’ Tuesday afternoon clinics at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds will move to alternate Tuesdays.
In Holdrege, weekly Wednesday afternoon clinics will move to alternate Wednesdays. And in Lexington, weekly Thursday afternoon clinics will drop to every three weeks.
More changes could come in upcoming weeks, Lutz added.
“In Kearney, we were doing from 75 to 130 vaccinations every week, and that has dropped to the 20-ish mark now,” he said. Holdrege has fallen from 75-80 vaccines each week to less than 20. Last week, Holdrege did just six.
In November, Two Rivers administered a total of 1,699 vaccines in all its clinics, including those in Kearney, Holdrege, Lexington and smaller area communities.
In December, that figure was just 779. January’s number was just 617, but that includes 221 boosters administered at the Tyson plant late in the month. Without those, the January total was 396 shots. Overall, vaccinations have plunged by 75% throughout Two River since November.
Figures from smaller communities reflect the same decline. Cozad was averaging 100-160 vaccines a week, but last week, it did 18.
“If those numbers are going to continue, we need to look at moving to other areas, or just cutting more. Probably by the first of March, we’ll start making some hard cuts,” Lutz said.
He sees two reasons for the decline. First, many people have had vaccines and boosters. Second, “the majority of the people who aren’t vaccinated by now aren’t going to get vaccinated,” he said.
About 50% of the Two Rivers population of roughly 97,000 people is fully vaccinated, which means at least two shots. “If you’re doing just 50 new vaccines a month, that doesn’t move the percentage very fast. It takes three to four months before we see even a one percent increase,” he said.
Two Rivers offers all three vaccines, including the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson. Those who come in for boosters can select the one they want, but Lutz said even demand for boosters has been a bit less than expected.
Vaccines also are available to children age 5 and older.
He also said Two Rivers offers COVID vaccines, as well as other shots for flu and childhood vaccinations, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday at its main office at 516 W. 11th St. in Kearney. That service will not be reduced. “We do prefer that they make an appointment so we don’t have 20 people in the waiting room,” he said.
Last week, COVID-19 cases decreased in this region for the first time in a month, falling from 1,172 new cases the week of Jan. 19-25 to 736 the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1. There were 1,038 new cases the week of Jan. 12-18. However, the Two Rivers COVID-19 weekly risk dial remains in the highest “severe” zone out of four levels. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
COVID-19 cases are tumbling throughout the country, but Lutz seemed a bit cautious. “We’ve seen this before,” he said, referring to the two-year-old pandemic. “We see a spike, it comes down. Then levels go up, and we see a spike in cases again. We are hopeful when numbers come down, but we’re very guarded,” he said.
A new subvariant of the omicron variant has been detected here and in most other states, but vaccines are effective against that, he said. While a few vaccinated individuals do come down with COVID, “vaccines are very effective in keeping people off ventilators,” he said.
He said a nurse in an area hospital said she has seen just one vaccinated person on a ventilator. “That tells me the vaccine is working at keeping people alive,” he added.