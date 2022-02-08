Two Rivers Public Health Department closing some COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Figures from smaller communities reflect the same decline. Cozad was averaging 100-160 vaccines a week, but last week, it did 18.

“If those numbers are going to continue, we need to look at moving to other areas, or just cutting more. Probably by the first of March, we’ll start making some hard cuts,” Lutz said.

He sees two reasons for the decline. First, many people have had vaccines and boosters. Second, “the majority of the people who aren’t vaccinated by now aren’t going to get vaccinated,” he said.

About 50% of the Two Rivers population of roughly 97,000 people is fully vaccinated, which means at least two shots. “If you’re doing just 50 new vaccines a month, that doesn’t move the percentage very fast. It takes three to four months before we see even a one percent increase,” he said.

Two Rivers offers all three vaccines, including the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson. Those who come in for boosters can select the one they want, but Lutz said even demand for boosters has been a bit less than expected.

Vaccines also are available to children age 5 and older.