Two Rivers pleads with public to wear masks, but says changing behavior 'takes leadership'

Overseas evidence

Also making powerful pro-mask arguments was Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He said countries that mandate masks have far fewer cases of COVID-19 than does the U.S., which is currently the world leader in COVID cases.

Australia’s goal is “double donuts,” or zero cases and zero deaths. “It is possible to get to zero cases,” Khan said. He called many cases of COVID a “choice” because people refuse to wear masks.

“In Nebraska, we see seven unnecessary deaths a day. Someone died who didn’t need to die,” he said. “The U.S. response has been problematic to say the least.”

TTIQ

Khan said COVID-19 can be traced back to one person in China last October or November. “I like to frame it that way to get to what a prevention strategy looks like,” he said.

He said the best way to get it under control is simple: Test. Trace. Isolate. Quarantine.

“But this is something we haven’t done well in the U.S.,” he said “We also need community engagement, and we’ve had a lot of difficulty with this within the state,” he said, including the refusal of state leaders to require masks.