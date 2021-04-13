Two Rivers pauses use of Johnson and Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department will pause administration of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The CDC and FDA are reviewing six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. A type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Monday, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered in the U.S.

There are no recommendations to pause the use of the other two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, Dr. Gary Anthone, Director of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer for the State of Nebraska, said.

Two Rivers will continue to administer the Pfizer and Moderna products. So far, 25,156 people over age 16 have been fully vaccinated in Two Rivers’ seven counties. That accounts for 33.1 percent of residents over the age of 16.