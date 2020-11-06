Two Rivers offers flu shots Saturday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department will offer flu shots 2-4 p.m. Saturday for those two months and older at its office at 516 W. 11th St.
This clinic is in addition to others scheduled 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 20 and 2-6 p.m. Nov. 24.
High-dose flu vaccines will be given to people 65 and older, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Childhood vaccines and regular adult vaccines also will be available.
While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred. Call 888-669-7154 or email orders@trphd.org.
Masks are required. Social distancing will be practiced. Only one parent per child will be allowed.
