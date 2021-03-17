Two Rivers offers COVID-19 shots in Kearney Thursday, Friday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Peterson Senior Activity Center at Yanney Heritage Park at 11th St.

Appointments are required.

The clinic will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Doses are administered 21 days apart.

Those eligible to receive a vaccine are those in Tiers I, II and III of Phase 1B of the state’s priority list.

This includes workers in public transit, the U.S. Postal Service, transportation, food processing, grocery and funeral homes, and people such as educators, corrections center staff, homeless shelter staff, utilities, and first responders who have not gotten a vaccine.

People in these groups who have registered for a vaccine will be contacted about what time to come. Please do not come any earlier than 15 minutes before your appointment; five minutes early is preferred.

People who have not registered can visit www.trphd.org and click on the button at the top of the home page for the state’s COVID vaccine waiting list. They can also go directly to that site at www.vaccinate.ne.gov/en-US/. They will be contacted when a vaccine is available