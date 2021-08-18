 Skip to main content
Two Rivers offering free COVID-19 vaccines throughout district
Two Rivers offering free COVID-19 vaccines throughout district

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will offer free COVID-19 vaccines in its mobile trailer for people aged 12 and older at:

- Today (Wednesday): 5-7:30 p.m. at Two Rivers office, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney

- Thursday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 535 W. Boyd Ave., Elm Creek

- Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 25 S. C St., Shelton

- Monday: 5-7 p.m. at the Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege

- Tuesday: 5-7 p.m. at Two Rivers, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney

- Aug. 25: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 502 First Ave., Elwood

- Aug. 25: 5-7:30 p.m. at Dawson County Annex Building, 200 W. Seventh St., Lexington

- Aug. 27: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the county building, 1406 Q St., Franklin

- Aug. 30: 5-7 p.m. at Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege

- Aug. 31: 5-7 p.m. at Two Rivers, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney

- Sept. 1: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 509 W. Main St., Alma

- Sept. 1: 5-7:30 p.m. at Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege

- Sept. 2: 5-7 p.m. at Dawson County Annex Building, 200 W. Seventh St., Lexington

- Sept. 3: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Peterson’s Supermarket, 718 Fourth St., Gothenburg

For a full schedule, visit trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html. Register for a vaccine by clicking on the location on the calendar. Walk-ins are welcome.

Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or email trphd.org.

