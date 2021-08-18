Two Rivers offering free COVID-19 vaccines throughout district

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will offer free COVID-19 vaccines in its mobile trailer for people aged 12 and older at:
- Today (Wednesday): 5-7:30 p.m. at Two Rivers office, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney
- Thursday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 535 W. Boyd Ave., Elm Creek
- Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 25 S. C St., Shelton
- Monday: 5-7 p.m. at the Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege
- Tuesday: 5-7 p.m. at Two Rivers, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney
- Aug. 25: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 502 First Ave., Elwood
- Aug. 25: 5-7:30 p.m. at Dawson County Annex Building, 200 W. Seventh St., Lexington
- Aug. 27: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the county building, 1406 Q St., Franklin
- Aug. 30: 5-7 p.m. at Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege
- Aug. 31: 5-7 p.m. at Two Rivers, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney
- Sept. 1: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 509 W. Main St., Alma
- Sept. 1: 5-7:30 p.m. at Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege
- Sept. 2: 5-7 p.m. at Dawson County Annex Building, 200 W. Seventh St., Lexington
- Sept. 3: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Peterson’s Supermarket, 718 Fourth St., Gothenburg
For a full schedule, visit trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html. Register for a vaccine by clicking on the location on the calendar. Walk-ins are welcome.
Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or email trphd.org.