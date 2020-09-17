Two Rivers offering flu shots, other vaccines starting Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will offer flu shots and regular childhood and adult vaccines this fall in its office at 516 W. 11th Street, Suite 108B.

The dates and times for vaccinations are as follows:

- 2-5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 18)

- 2-4 p..m. Tuesday (Sept. 22)

- 2-4 p.m. Oct. 9

- 2-4 p.m. Oct. 13

- 2-4 p.m. Oct. 23

Anyone ages two months or older can be vaccinated. Walk-ins are welcome, but priority will be given to those who schedule an appointment by calling 888-669-7154 or e-mailing orders@trphd.org.

Two Rivers will bill Medicare, Medicaid or private health insurance carriers for the vaccinations. Thhose who have no health insurance or who are underinsured will be vaccinated at no cost. Donations are appreciated, but not required,

Masks are required in the office. Social distancing will be practiced. Only one parent per child will be allowed.

For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.