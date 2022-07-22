 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Rivers offering COVID vaccinations at area county fairs; risk still moderate

Risk dial, July 21, 2022
TWO RIVERS HEALTH DEPARTMENT, COURTESY

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department risk dial remains in the yellow “moderate” level this week, with 147 newly-detected cases of COVID-19 confirmed between July 14-20.

That number of cases has dipped compared to 183 last week, but the dial remains at exactly the same level as last week. The dial is revised every Thursday afternoon.

The risk dial has been in the yellow moderate zone for the last four weeks, since July 1. It reflects a steady rate of new COVID cases detected and COVID-related medical issues, such as long-term cases.

In the past four weeks, 662 cases of COVID have been reported, with roughly 150 new cases detected each week for the past two months. Two Rivers covers seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Since May 22, the city of Kearney has recorded about 75 cases per week, but cases climbed by 50% one week in early July.

In the past week, more people over age 80 had newly confirmed cases of COVID than other age groups. New cases in other age groups were, in order, ages 40-49, 20-29, 60-69, 30-39, 70-79, 10-19 and 0-9.

Two Rivers also said that 32% of all COVID tests conducted at hospitals and clinics in the past week have been positive, compared to 40% last week.

As of July 20, 54% of the total population of 97,301 in Two Rivers has received at least one dose of the Moderna, Pfizer or J&J COVID-19 vaccine. Half of those fully vaccinated have received at least one booster, including 75% of those aged 60 years and over. COVID vaccines and boosters are available through health care providers, pharmacies or Two Rivers. Two Rivers offers COVID testing 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St. Pre-registration is required at login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.

Two Rivers also offers free COVID test kits at its office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

Two Rivers offers free vaccines at the following times and locations, including at county fairs, in the next two weeks:

Saturday: Noon-9 p.m., Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 N Ave.

Sunday: Noon-9 p.m., Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 N Ave.

Sunday: 5-8 p.m., Phelps County Fairgrounds, 1264 Second St., Holdrege

July 29: Noon-4 p.m., Gosper County Fairgrounds, 304 Calvert Ave., Elwood

July 31: 5-9 p.m., Kearney County Fairgrounds, 404 21st St., Minden

Aug. 2: 4-8 p.m., Harlan County Fairgrounds, Alma

Aug. 3: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 201 E. 8th St., Cozad

Aug. 7: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., El Tropico, 200 W. 7th St., Lexington

For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Breaking News