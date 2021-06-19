Two Rivers offering COVID-19 vaccines to 12 and older

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will give free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone ages 12 and older at the following sites and times in the next two weeks.Most vaccinations will be given in Two Rivers’ Mobile Clinic, a van which travels throughout the seven Two Rivers counties.
The schedule is:
- Monday: 4-7 p.m., Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St., Kearney
- Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elwood Public Schools, Elwood
- Wednesday: 5-7:30 p.m., Dawson County Annex Building, Lexington
- June 30: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Johnson Building, Alma
- June 30: 5-7:30 p.m., Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege
For more information, visit trphd.org or call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.
