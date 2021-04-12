Two Rivers offering COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday at UNK

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Health Department is partnering with the University of Nebraska at Kearney to offer a mass vaccination clinic for the general public, university students and employees.

The clinic is from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at UNK’s Cope Stadium, 2708 12th Ave. Participants are asked to enter the stadium through the main entrance on the west side.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine should register at vaccinate.ne.gov and fill out an information survey at https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0xgoflcaoPrsxkW

Persons under age 19 are asked to bring a written consent form from a parent or guardian.

Those who have started a sequence of vaccinations elsewhere are asked to continue with instructions from that organization.

Walk-in clients will be accepted Tuesday at UNK but are asked to register at vaccinate.ne.gov