Two Rivers nurse: Mandate would help bring COVID under control

KEARNEY — “We can’t wish away a pandemic.”
That’s what Susan Puckett, community health nurse at Two Rivers Public Health Department, says as COVID-19 continues its surge.
Many people remain unvaccinated. Masks are no longer required in most schools. Social distancing and avoiding large crowds are long gone, too.
But COVID is not.
Since January, 92% of people infected with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated, along with 94% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 95% of the Nebraskans who have died from it.
Although Two Rivers regularly holds vaccination clinics throughout its seven-county region, only about 100-200 people per week are coming to those clinics, she said.
Another troubling fact: Contact tracing is being done with only a small percentage of positive cases.
As COVID-19 raged a year ago, people who had confirmed cases were asked to provide names of people they had been in contact with around the time their cases were diagnosed. Two Rivers then contacted those people to let them know of the diagnosis in hopes of getting them to isolate, be tested and stop the spread of COVID.
“But money to pay contact tracers and case investigators is no longer there,” Puckett said.
It came from the state emergency appropriations through the federal CARES Act, passed in July 2020, and expired July 31.
As COVID cases declined drastically in late June, Two Rivers reduced its staff of case investigators.
“We actually had a week without any new COVID cases, so we weren’t keeping them busy,” Puckett said. Many were furloughed or reassigned to assist with vaccination clinics.
Contact tracing declines
But when COVID-19 rebounded, “we ran into tremendous resistance with case investigations in general, and contact tracing especially,” Puckett said.
Contact tracing is the process of identifying who a COVID patient has been in contact with in an attempt to trace how that person became infected, and to isolate carriers to stop the spread. However, COVID-19 cases are ramping up so quickly that Two Rivers can’t keep up with that process.
“We stopped contact tracing because no one would talk to us. We found that people weren’t interested in sharing information on whom they’d been in contact with. We still do a few investigations, but contact tracing is disappearing,” she said.
She said people commonly shared names of family members as close contacts, “but nobody wanted to talk about who they stood next to in line at the movie theater,” she said.
“Even if they were exposed, they didn’t plan to stay home from work or school, so as far as us calling them and telling them to stay home, that fell by the wayside. People didn’t want to hear it,” she added.
Guidelines ignored
Two Rivers continues to promote CDC guidelines regarding COVID, but the public is not required to follow them. Guidelines include wearing masks in public, maintaining a six-foot distance in a crowd and washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer.
People who are diagnosed with COVID should stay home for 10 days, but the public is increasingly ignoring those advisories, too, Puckett said.
“We protect people’s health and information, but much authority has been usurped from public health departments all across the state,” Puckett said.
Trying to control a contagious disease is difficult, she said. “Parents would tell us they had a child at home who was positively diagnosed with COVID. They’d call the school and ask what to do with other siblings. They were told to send them to school. They were also told that as soon as the COVID patient stopped running a fever, he or she could come back to school. That’s not how preventing COVID transmission works,” she said.
“People are tired of this, but you can’t wish away a pandemic. If we could, the people in the Two Rivers office would’ve already accomplished that,” Puckett added.
‘A long way to go’
Globally, she said, the world has “a long way to go” to bring COVID under control. Nationally, however, “I think we’ll be OK in the long run,” she added, partly due to a proposed mandate that would require vaccinations or weekly testing in businesses with more than 100 employees. That would include all military and hospital staffs and nursing home personnel.
“If we could accomplish that, it would turn things around on a national level,” she said.
She also said that while the Food and Drug Administration is moving closer to approving the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11, getting children vaccinated will depend on their parents’ willingness to do so.
Last year, Kearney Public Schools required masks and were able to keep schools open the entire year, unlike millions of school districts across the country, but this year, KPS is not requiring masks.
“We proved in Two Rivers how to keep schools open last year. Did we forget that? It’s such a simple thing to do. Children don’t mind masks. They don’t have difficulties with it except for what they’re taught at home,” she said.
“We have lots of teaching to do. We have lots of evidence to gather as we go. Until that happens, keeping schools open is going to be difficult. The sooner people come to that realization, and we can make them comfortable with the safety of the vaccine, the better off we’ll be,” she said.