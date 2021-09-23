Two Rivers nurse: Mandate would help bring COVID under control

‘A long way to go’

Globally, she said, the world has “a long way to go” to bring COVID under control. Nationally, however, “I think we’ll be OK in the long run,” she added, partly due to a proposed mandate that would require vaccinations or weekly testing in businesses with more than 100 employees. That would include all military and hospital staffs and nursing home personnel.

“If we could accomplish that, it would turn things around on a national level,” she said.

She also said that while the Food and Drug Administration is moving closer to approving the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11, getting children vaccinated will depend on their parents’ willingness to do so.

Last year, Kearney Public Schools required masks and were able to keep schools open the entire year, unlike millions of school districts across the country, but this year, KPS is not requiring masks.

“We proved in Two Rivers how to keep schools open last year. Did we forget that? It’s such a simple thing to do. Children don’t mind masks. They don’t have difficulties with it except for what they’re taught at home,” she said.