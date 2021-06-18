Two Rivers: No new cases of COVID-19 in the last week

KEARNEY – For the first time in over a year, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in its seven-county area in the past week.

This follows eight new cases June 4-11, and six new cases May 28-June 3.

Statewide, cases continue to fall. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported just 26 new cases Friday morning, for a total of 223,986 since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.

As of Friday morning, 33 people were hospitalized, which is five fewer than 24 hours earlier.

One new death was reported statewide. Since March 20, 2020, 2,259 people have died in Nebraska of COVID-19.

Also, 45.6 percent of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Two Rivers, 46.7%, or 35,576 people, are fully vaccinated, including 82% of people over age 64. Two Rivers counties include Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Free vaccines are available at area pharmacies. For more information, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154.