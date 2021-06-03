Two Rivers mobile vaccine clinics stopping in four cities next week

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s mobile trailer has scheduled four COVID-19 vaccination clinics in its seven counties in the coming week:
- Today (June 3): 11 a.m.-5 p.m at the Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St., Kearney
- June 9: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Johnson Building, Alma
- June 9: 5-7:30 p.m. at the Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege
- June 11: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Peterson Grocery Store, Gothenburg
