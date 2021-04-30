 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Rivers lowers COVID-19 risk dial slightly
0 comments
featured top story

Two Rivers lowers COVID-19 risk dial slightly

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Risk dial, April 29, 2021

The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 risk dial was moved further into the moderate, or second lowest, category on Thursday, the lowest it has been in several weeks.

 Courtesy, Two Rivers Public Health Department

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 risk dial has moved further into the moderate, or second lowest, category of the four on the dial. The dial is adjusted every Thursday.

The decrease reflects expanded vaccination coverage, decreasing positivity rates and fewer deaths, especially in the last eight weeks. Also:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- Hospital COVID-related admissions have remained below 3% for the past two weeks. ICU bed availability has fluctuated between one-third and half of the capacity in the seven Two Rivers counties.

- Roughly seven cases per day were recorded in Two Rivers area in the past week, with a test positivity rate of 5%, excluding long-term care facilities. Positive cases detected are more likely to be clustered within small communities with a history of close contact.

- Testing utilization and availability continues to drop. TestNebraska conducted only 74 COVID tests in the previous week.

- As of April 26, 39.7% of TRPHD’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone catches dolphins playing and leaping near Florida coast

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in Tuesday crash west of Holdrege
Local News

Two die in Tuesday crash west of Holdrege

  • Updated

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Highway 6, four miles west of Holdrege, when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Dodge Grand Caravan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News