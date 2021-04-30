Two Rivers lowers COVID-19 risk dial slightly

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 risk dial has moved further into the moderate, or second lowest, category of the four on the dial. The dial is adjusted every Thursday.

The decrease reflects expanded vaccination coverage, decreasing positivity rates and fewer deaths, especially in the last eight weeks. Also:

- Hospital COVID-related admissions have remained below 3% for the past two weeks. ICU bed availability has fluctuated between one-third and half of the capacity in the seven Two Rivers counties.

- Roughly seven cases per day were recorded in Two Rivers area in the past week, with a test positivity rate of 5%, excluding long-term care facilities. Positive cases detected are more likely to be clustered within small communities with a history of close contact.

- Testing utilization and availability continues to drop. TestNebraska conducted only 74 COVID tests in the previous week.

- As of April 26, 39.7% of TRPHD’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated.